In-form Moon awaits Bafana chance

In-form Sweden-based striker Ryan Moon is confident he’ll be ready to do well for Bafana Bafana should that opportunity presents itself.

Moon has been in decent form this season for Varbergs BoIS in the Swedish top-flight, netting six goals from 22 league outings in what’s his first season in Europe. The lad from Pietermaritzburg joined Varbergs on a three-year deal from Stellenbosch in May.

“The national team is doing really well and I’m extremely happy for all the players and the country. Whenever the opportunity presents itself I’ll be ready to play for Bafana as it's every boy’s dream to represent his country. However, I haven’t spoken to the coach [Hugo Broos],’’ Moon told Sowetan from Sweden.

During his three-year stay at Kaizer Chiefs, Moon managed only seven goals from 44 games while he netted five times in 37 outings during his two-year stint at Stellies. These stats show the lanky striker is in the best form of his life abroad. But what has helped Moon that he’s achieved more success in a foreign land than at home?

“Things have been good in Sweden. I’ve been enjoying the city [of Varbergs] and the culture here. People are very friendly, which helps. It’s just been game time and belief [that have also helped him] to be honest,’’ noted the centre-forward.

“The more you get game time the better you become. We have a very good coach [Björn Joakim Persson] who trusts his players and gives them belief in their abilities and I think that’s why I’ve managed to do well.’’

The 25-year-old Moon has identified one similarity between the Swedish Premiership and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“It’s a competitive league and not easy to win games, the big teams play in the [Uefa] Champions league and in the Europa League. There are some comparisons though, it can also be a very transitional league at times, which is close to the PSL,’’ stated Moon.

Moon’s Varbergs occupy the ninth slot in a 16-team league. The league concludes this weekend. Finishing in the top-eight is what Moon and his teammates, including two other South Africans – Luke Le Roux and Tashreeq Matthews – will be fighting for against IAK in the last game of the season on Sunday.

“As a team, we look to finish in the top-eight. Varbergs is a small team who’s already pushing above its weight,’’ Moon said.