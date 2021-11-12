Soccer

Ncikazi reckons time is not right to promote Radiopane

Bucs star has been excellent in Diski Challenge

12 November 2021 - 07:45
Neville Khoza Journalist
Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates is highly favoured by supporters for promotion.
Boitumelo Radiopane of Orlando Pirates is highly favoured by supporters for promotion.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Despite calls from Orlando Pirates supporters for Boitumelo Radiopane to be included in the first team, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi feels the timing to promote the striker from their Diski Challenge should be good.

Radiopane, who was used once in the senior team in a preseason tournament, is having an excellent campaign in the Diski Challenge with Pirates.

He played in the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs in August and impressed the Ghosts with his performances. But since then, he has not been seen anywhere near the first team, even though the Buccaneers are struggling in front of goals.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in the Diski Challenge with the reserve team and the frustrated supporters have been calling for him to be included in the team.

“My general feeling, I’m a development coach who has been promoted into the position that I’m in now,” Ncikazi said.

“I love using youngsters and new players. I don’t believe in the recycled panel of players bringing something new. But now you must do that and win.

“There are quite a few youngsters at Pirates that we want to bring up, but the process of doing that must be perfect. The timing must be good, there is Radiopane, Thabiso Monyane, who went into the Olympics.

“But when do you use them? Do you use them under the current situation where you are desperate for points? The timing has to be right because we can either promote them or kill them.

“We have to try and protect them and when the opportunity is correct, we will use them.” Ncikazi added that they would promote these players as he feels they have done well in the Diski Challenge.

“Simiso Bophela is a very good player and I just hope he stays in the right space so that he can get his opportunity to play.

“There is more to come. We just want to transform our team going forward. We have to promote players from our juniors, especially if our development structures are doing well as we think they are doing.”

Baroka rookie out to form lethal link with Makgopa

Rookie Baroka striker Tristan Nikitaridis aspires to build a deadly strike partnership with Bafana Bafana’s Evidence Makgopa to help Bakgaga reach ...
Sport
4 hours ago

In-form Moon awaits Bafana chance

In-form Sweden-based striker Ryan Moon is confident he’ll be ready to do well for Bafana Bafana should that opportunity presents itself.
Sport
4 hours ago

Mhlongo’s case shows PSL is fertile ground for employee abuse

It has been nearly 18 months since Bidvest Wits’ PSL status was sold but the team that acquired it has brought nothing but shame to the domestic ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Tearful Kekana ends 10-year stay at Downs

Hlompho Kekana could not hold back the tears as he bid an emotional farewell to his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates at their headquarters in Chloorkop ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout