Ncikazi reckons time is not right to promote Radiopane

Despite calls from Orlando Pirates supporters for Boitumelo Radiopane to be included in the first team, assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi feels the timing to promote the striker from their Diski Challenge should be good.

Radiopane, who was used once in the senior team in a preseason tournament, is having an excellent campaign in the Diski Challenge with Pirates.

He played in the Carling Black Label Cup against Kaizer Chiefs in August and impressed the Ghosts with his performances. But since then, he has not been seen anywhere near the first team, even though the Buccaneers are struggling in front of goals.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in the Diski Challenge with the reserve team and the frustrated supporters have been calling for him to be included in the team.

“My general feeling, I’m a development coach who has been promoted into the position that I’m in now,” Ncikazi said.

“I love using youngsters and new players. I don’t believe in the recycled panel of players bringing something new. But now you must do that and win.

“There are quite a few youngsters at Pirates that we want to bring up, but the process of doing that must be perfect. The timing must be good, there is Radiopane, Thabiso Monyane, who went into the Olympics.

“But when do you use them? Do you use them under the current situation where you are desperate for points? The timing has to be right because we can either promote them or kill them.

“We have to try and protect them and when the opportunity is correct, we will use them.” Ncikazi added that they would promote these players as he feels they have done well in the Diski Challenge.

“Simiso Bophela is a very good player and I just hope he stays in the right space so that he can get his opportunity to play.

“There is more to come. We just want to transform our team going forward. We have to promote players from our juniors, especially if our development structures are doing well as we think they are doing.”