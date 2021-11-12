Baroka rookie out to form lethal link with Makgopa

Rookie Baroka striker Tristan Nikitaridis aspires to build a deadly strike partnership with Bafana Bafana’s Evidence Makgopa to help Bakgaga reach new heights.

Nikitaridis, 22, was snatched up by Baroka on the back of a stellar Varsity Football season, where he scored three goals from three games for his side University of Johannesburg (UJ). The lad from Benoni on the East Rand penned a three-year deal with the Limpopo side last month.

“Evidence is a superb player and I will definitely do all I can to not only help the team but possibly link up with him so that we can contribute alongside [each other] to take the club forward,’’ Nikitaridis told Sowetan yesterday.

The highly rated striker, who boasts a reputation as a prolific goalscorer capable of netting all types of goals as he can shoot with both feet, while he’s also very strong in the air, has targeted five goals this season in the Premiership.

“I know it all depends on the amount of minutes I get but my personal preference is to try and score a minimum of around five goals but these things also depend on luck,’’ noted Nikitaridis, who’s already come off the bench twice for Baroka this season.

The holder of a sports management diploma from UJ also disclosed that his family, bar his father, was a bit sceptical about his ambitions to play professional football when he was a child.

“Some family members definitely had their doubts, especially with the success rate to becoming a professional football player. But my father has always pushed me and done all he can to keep me going and that helped a lot,’’ said the Baroka man.

The erstwhile Varsity Football sensation joined Baroka amid the club's struggles, having gone five games without a win in the league. However, Nikitaridis says this hasn’t affected his adaptation period.

“Honestly, the team has been so helpful and made me feel right at home. They push me and the chemistry between me and my team members has definitely improved a lot,’’ said Nikitaridis.