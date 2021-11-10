Anas hurt by claims he's 'cursed' and relegates teams

Mohammed Anas is dismayed about claims he carries a curse that sends PSL teams into relegation.

Anas was recently released by TS Galaxy barely months after joining them at the beginning of the season, with rumours that the club decided to terminate his contract because of his history.

He was part of Free State Stars, Polokwane City and Black Leopards when all these teams were relegated in the past, fuelling suggestions the dreaded relegation follows him wherever he goes.

With Galaxy also fighting for relegation in the DStv Premiership, there was also a belief around the team that their struggles are because of the "bad luck" Anas supposedly has.

But the emotional Ghanaian nearly came close to tears as he explained how this has been hurting him.

“I was not expecting it [to be released] and this is after the rumours saying that I’m cursed and sent three teams into relegation in the past,” Anas told Sowetan yesterday.

“I didn’t take it nicely and then, unfortunately, the team came to me and said they have enough strikers in the club and the new coach [Sead Ramovic] wants to cut down the numbers, so I have to go.

“A day before that, my teammates were asking me, ‘did you hear they are talking about you?’ and I asked what they said, 'they said they [people] are saying that you took three teams to relegation and you are cursed’.

“I was a little bit upset about that because the teams they are saying I relegated, I was not playing that much in them. I didn’t have that game time for those teams. When Free State Stars got relegated, I was not part of them. I have already left them for Polokwane City.

“And when Polokwane City were involved in relegation, my first season, I helped them to be in the top five. I became their top goal scorer.”

Now without a team, the 26-year-old says he is worried as teams may be scared to sign him because of the unfortunate comments. “Even now, I’m asking myself if I will be able to get another team because of what people are saying and maybe with TS Galaxy because of that, they let me go.

“How do you say I’m cursed when I’m not even playing? You see, these things are hurting me. I came to TS Galaxy and I didn’t get an opportunity to play despite working hard. But I take it like a man and a professional player.”