WATCH | Coach shot in Argentine third-tier game, players run for cover

An Argentine soccer coach was shot in the shoulder and players fled the pitch on Sunday as Huracan Las Heras fans fought among themselves during a third-tier match in Mendoza province.

Videos showed players from Huracan and opponents Ferro de General Pico running for cover and fans hiding behind walls as shots rang out at the ground.

Sports newspaper Ole said Ferro coach Mauricio Romero received a gunshot wound to the shoulder as organised fans groups linked to Huracan fought amongst themselves.

A video showed Romero being treated for a wound to his shoulder, with the club later saying he had gone to hospital.