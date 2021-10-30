WATCH | Historic return of fans for domestic football as 2,000 trickle into MTN8 final
With about 30 minutes before the start of the MTN8 cup final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, there were less than 2,000 fans at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City players feeling the Moses Mabhida Stadium pitch.#MTN8Final2021 pic.twitter.com/QTzcK5KYLl— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 30, 2021
The executive committee of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced two weeks ago that 2,000 fans would be allowed at the venue as a pilot project for the return to stadiums of supporters for domestic football.