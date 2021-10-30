Soccer

WATCH | Historic return of fans for domestic football as 2,000 trickle into MTN8 final

30 October 2021 - 17:41
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Fans arriving in the rain during the MTN8 final match between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

With about 30 minutes before the start of the MTN8 cup final between Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns, there were less than 2,000 fans at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The executive committee of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced two weeks ago that 2,000 fans would be allowed at the venue as a pilot project for the return to stadiums of supporters for domestic football.

