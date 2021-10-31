Soccer

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero taken to a hospital after suffering chest pain

By Reuters - 31 October 2021 - 10:31
Sergio Kun Aguero of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on August 15, 2021 in Barcelona Spain.
Sergio Kun Aguero of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on August 15, 2021 in Barcelona Spain.
Image: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been taken to hospital after he suffered chest pain and complained about feeling dizzy during his side's 1-1 LaLiga draw with Alaves on Saturday.

"Sergio Aguero was struggling with chest pain for much of the first half and was replaced by Philippe Coutinho at halftime and then taken to hospital for cardiac analysis," Barcelona said in a statement.

During the first half, the Argentine appeared to signal to the bench that he wanted to be taken off.

Shortly before the interval, the 33-year-old was seen lying on the pitch while holding his chest.

Medical staff rushed to assist Aguero, who eventually got up and slowly walked off the pitch unaided.

"I was told he was feeling a bit dizzy. I have just learned that he was taken to hospital and I can't say much more until I know," Barcelona's caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...