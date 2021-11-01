IN PICS: Young and elderly show up to cast their votes
As the sun rose on election day, the first person to catch the rays while waiting at the gates of Sedi-Laka Primary School in ward 92, Allandale, Thembisa was Vusi Khuzwayo, 63.
Khuzwayo said he woke up at 4:30am so he could go and cast his vote.
The voting station at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, was relatively empty on Monday morning.
Esona Radebe, 22, and Ndingoho Mufandilani, 18, said they are worried that some of their fellow students are apathetic about voting.
DA mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse who cast her vote at Sandton fire station this morning.
Phalatse has described the local government elections as the biggest since the 1994 democratic elections.
Some of the elderly women who cast their vote on Monday morning in Seshego, Limpopo, have expressed sadness as they went to the polls for the first time without EFF leader Julius Malema's grandmother who died two years ago.
"Its Koko Sarah who brought us elderly women to the EFF and we will continue to honour her. I arrived here at 7am and the voting process is very fast."
Mpho Moerane, former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, cast his vote at Rembrandt Park school in Lombardy East, Johannesburg.
Anna Makujwa cast her vote in Chiawelo, Soweto.
“I want the government to fix social ills. Our children are on drugs and they do not work. I hope that my vote will help and that the government can alleviate the issues we have,” said Makujwa.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.