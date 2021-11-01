Pic of The Day

IN PICS: Young and elderly show up to cast their votes

01 November 2021 - 10:07

As the sun rose on election day, the first person to catch the rays while waiting at the gates of Sedi-Laka Primary School in ward 92, Allandale, Thembisa was Vusi Khuzwayo, 63. 

Khuzwayo said he woke up at 4:30am so he could go and cast his vote.

Voters lining up at Sedi-Laka Primary School in Thembisa.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The voting station at the Metro Centre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, was relatively empty on Monday morning. 

Esona Radebe, 22, and Ndingoho Mufandilani, 18 said they are worried that some of their fellow students are apathetic about voting.
Image: Karabo Ledwaba

Esona Radebe, 22, and Ndingoho Mufandilani, 18, said they are worried that some of their fellow students are apathetic about voting. 

First time voter Sibongile Ranyabu (20) is excited about voting in the local government election.
Image: Dimakatso Modipa
First time voter Lehae Rakhutla (20) hopes his X will make a difference in the community of Mamelodi.
Image: Dimakatso Modipa

DA mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse who cast her vote at Sandton fire station this morning. 

DA Joburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse cast her vote at Sandton Fire station.
Image: Yoliswa Sobuwa

Phalatse has described the local government elections as the biggest since the 1994 democratic elections.

Rosina Rakololo (100) from Mamelodi east of Pretoria happy to vote.
Image: Dimakatso Modipa

Some of the elderly women who cast their vote on Monday morning in Seshego, Limpopo, have expressed sadness as they went to the polls for the first time without EFF leader Julius Malema's grandmother who died two years ago.

Melita Sekwaila (84) and Caroline Lebogo (71) are sad to cast their vote without Sara Malema grandmother to EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Supplied

"Its Koko Sarah who brought us elderly women to the EFF and we will continue to honour her. I arrived here at 7am and the voting process is very fast."  

Mpho Moerane, former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, cast his vote at Rembrandt Park school in Lombardy East, Johannesburg.

Former mayor of Joburg Mpho Moerane casts his vote.
Image: Yoliswa Sobuwa

Anna Makujwa cast her vote in Chiawelo, Soweto.

Gogo Anna Makujwa, 93, voting during the 2021 local government elections in Chiawelo, Soweto.
Image: Antonio Muchave

“I want the government to fix social ills. Our children are on drugs and they do not work. I hope that my vote will help and that the government can alleviate the issues we have,” said Makujwa.

