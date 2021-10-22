Chiefs out to prove Chippa win was no fluke - Dube

Kaizer Chiefs want to prove that their 4-0 victory over Chippa United last week was not a fluke when they visit SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs were ruthless against Chippa, recording their biggest victory so far this season and head to Pretoria oozing with confidence.

Defender Thabani Dube said even though he feels they can still improve, there is a feeling that they may have turned the corner after a slow start to the season.

“So far I think everything is going well. Judging obviously from the past two games that we have played, we have been doing well. We’ve been doing very well even at training,” Dube told the Chiefs media department.

“I think we are ready for the upcoming game against SuperSport. If we stick to our plan and our tactics, I think we will do well. We just have to play our football.

“I have watched SuperSport play almost all their games this season. They have been doing well and I think if we can stick to our plan, as I said, we can have a chance.”

The 28-year-old defender who has made four appearances for Amakhosi since his move from Richards Bay at the beginning of the season, is content with the contribution he has made.

“I’m not there yet. I’m still going to get there. I still need more games to get where I want to be and get where I used to be, actually,” he said.

“So up to now I think I’ve done well but I obviously need to improve. Talking about the previous game against Chippa, we did very well. I think we can still improve and do much better. Going to Pretoria we are going all out for a win and to perform better than the last game.”

Having not been selected for Bafana Bafana's back-to-back 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia earlier this month by coach Hugo Broos, Dube says that motivated him to work even harder to win a recall.

He also shared his thoughts on playing alongside Eric Mathoho in the Amakhosi back-four. “It has been a great experience working alongside Tower. He helped me a lot. All the centre-backs I am actually working with, I learn a lot every day. It has been a great partnership.”