Tinkler hopes to get the vital away goal against Birds
City, Swallows played goalless draw in the MTN8 first leg, league game
According to Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler, his team have a slight advantage in their MTN8 semi-final against Swallows.
In 180 minutes of football, nothing could separate the two teams in the cup and league games...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.