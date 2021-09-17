Bore draw unlikely in Cape derby

After making a decent start to the DStv Premiership season, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch plan to maintain that when they face each other in the Cape derby at Athlone Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.

If the promise from coaches Eric Tinkler and Steve Barker at yesterday's pre-match press conference is anything to go by, then many can expect a cracker of a derby.

Tinkler said the possibility of a draw is unlikely, while Barker said both teams would have to be brave to make this derby special.

The teams have two wins apiece from the last four derbies and this is why Tinkler feels there will be a winner tomorrow.

“The possibility of a draw is unlikely if you go according to statistics. I think that’s a positive. All of us want to see entertaining football first,” Tinkler told reporters yesterday.

“Mostly, derbies are difficult matches for players and the fans themselves because it is all about bragging rights until the next derby comes out and celebrates the fact that you got a win against Stellies.

“That’s our objective, to try and collect those three points. We want to continue with momentum moving forward. Stellies stand in our way and we have to go through that.”

Tinkler said their target is to reach seven points after three matches and they are targeting the three points against Stellies to achieve that.

“That consistency needs to continue and we need to collect points. We had told ourselves that after five matches we want to see ourselves having a minimum of 10 points, which is two points a game,” he said.

“We need to get back to collecting maximum points to try reach those objectives after our draw against SuperSport in our last match.”