Ugly football is beautiful if it brings results — Tinkler
City now to face Swallows in MTN8 semis
It is not always about playing good football. It is about getting the desired results. That is the view of Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler after his team advanced to the MTN8 semifinals.
The Citizens booked their place in the semis after defeating AmaZulu 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday...
