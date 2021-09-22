AmaZulu hope CAF triumph will inspire league run
Usuthu seek first domestic win in KZN derby
AmaZulu midfielder Luvuyo Memela and defender Philani Zulu are hoping their impressive 3-1 victory over Nyasa Big Bullets in the CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg will put an end to their dreadful run of form in the DStv Premiership.
Usuthu will take on Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby today at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium at 3pm, searching for their first win in the league. ..
