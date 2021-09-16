Ohizu targets big scoring prize in PSL

Current DStv Premiership leading goal-scorer Chibuike Ohizu of newbies Sekhukhune United has challenged himself to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

Ohizu scored a brace in the 2-0 win over Maritzburg United and added one in Babina Noko’s 1-all stalemate with Stellenbosch.

“It has motivated me, to score three goals this early in the season. I want to keep on scoring and for now I feel I can do it because I have confidence. Winning the top scorer’s award is what I am challenging myself to do,” the Nigerian told Sowetan yesterday.

“It’s my dream to be the top scorer. When you want to achieve something, nothing beats hard work and determination, so I have told myself that I need to work hard to get to my ultimate goal.”

Ohizu, 24, joined Babina Noko from Jomo Cosmos in November last year. Ezenkosi scouted him from Gauteng third-tier side Leruma United, the first SA outfit he joined from Nigerian second division side Inter FC Enugu in 2016.

“Before I came to SA I was playing for a second division team in Nigeria. I came to this country to join Leruma in the Vodacom League [third tier now known as the ABC Motsepe League]. At Leruma, we played a friendly against Cosmos. After the game, Jomo [Sono] asked me to come and join them... the rest is history,” Ohizu reflected.

“At Cosmos I was unlucky because I was out for four months because of injuries... I think I played only two games there before I was loaned to Sekhukhune. When Sekhukhune got promoted the agreement was that I remain with them on a permanent basis.”

Ohizu’s other ambitions include representing his national team, the Super Eagles, and propelling Sekhukhune to a top-four finish.

Babina Noko face Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

“I want to play for the Super Eagles one day. I believe I will achieve that dream if I keep on scoring for my club. My other goal is to help the team finish in the top four,” noted the Sekhukhune striker.