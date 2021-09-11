Soccer

Man City defender Mendy remanded in custody until trial in January

By Reuters - 11 September 2021 - 14:19
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy was denied bail last week.
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy was denied bail last week.
Image: JASON CAIRNDUFF

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will stand trial on rape and sexual assault charges on Jan. 24 after the Chester Crown Court set a trial date on Friday, British media reported.

The 27-year-old, who was denied bail last week after he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, has been remanded in custody.

The BBC reported that Eleanor Laws, who is defending Mendy, said there would be an application to dismiss the charges at a hearing on Nov. 15. A co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, has also been accused of four counts of rape.

The charges against Mendy, who has been suspended by the Premier League club, relate to three complainants and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy, who has played for France 10 times and won the World Cup in 2018, was signed by City from AS Monaco in 2017 for a fee in the region of 52 million pounds ($72.04 million). He has won the Premier League three times with City.

Second damning report emerges from ex-CEO alleging abuses by Safa president Danny Jordaan

The SA Football Association (Safa) has said that a second report to emerge from a former chief executive‚ this time Dennis Mumble‚ and to make ...
Sport
1 year ago

Celebs, premier fight rape claims

Top influencer, politician take legal action
News
2 years ago

Police put out APB for ex-Platinum Stars midfielder Zongo wanted for questioning over rape

Police attached to Cape Town’s Bellville Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit are seeking the assistance of the public in ...
News
4 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy