Danny Jordaan’s rape-accuser Jennifer Ferguson has disclosed who paid for her trip to South Africa in March.

She said the Forgotten Angle Theatre Company had paid for her travel tickets to South Africa in March‚ where she laid a charge of rape against Jordaan‚ president of the South African Football Association.

The Sunday Times reported that Jordaan had opened a case of defamation against Khoza‚ who is Premier Soccer League chairman and Orlando Pirates boss.

Jordaan claimed Khoza was the catalyst in the rape case opened against him by Ferguson‚ a singer and former ANC MP. Ferguson has accused Jordaan of raping her in a Port Elizabeth hotel 25 years ago.

In the Sunday Times report‚ Jordaan said Khoza had paid for Ferguson’s flights and accommodation through a third party. Khoza on Thursday denied the claims in a press conference‚ and said allegations against him fit a pattern of conspiracy theories that Jordaan had created as diversions. Ferguson‚ who lives in Sweden‚ filed the rape complaint with police in Parkview‚ Johannesburg‚ in March. The case was transferred to Port Elizabeth.