Irvin Khoza did not pay for my flights‚ Jennifer Ferguson says
Danny Jordaan’s rape-accuser Jennifer Ferguson has disclosed who paid for her trip to South Africa in March.
She said the Forgotten Angle Theatre Company had paid for her travel tickets to South Africa in March‚ where she laid a charge of rape against Jordaan‚ president of the South African Football Association.
The Sunday Times reported that Jordaan had opened a case of defamation against Khoza‚ who is Premier Soccer League chairman and Orlando Pirates boss.
Jordaan claimed Khoza was the catalyst in the rape case opened against him by Ferguson‚ a singer and former ANC MP. Ferguson has accused Jordaan of raping her in a Port Elizabeth hotel 25 years ago.
In the Sunday Times report‚ Jordaan said Khoza had paid for Ferguson’s flights and accommodation through a third party. Khoza on Thursday denied the claims in a press conference‚ and said allegations against him fit a pattern of conspiracy theories that Jordaan had created as diversions. Ferguson‚ who lives in Sweden‚ filed the rape complaint with police in Parkview‚ Johannesburg‚ in March. The case was transferred to Port Elizabeth.
In her statement on Friday‚ Ferguson said: “We feel obliged to provide the following information regarding the slanderous accusations of a ‘conspiracy’ between Ms. Ferguson and Mr. Irvin Khoza that have been playing out in the media.”
Ferguson said she returned to South Africa on March 19 this year at the invitation of The Baxter Theatre and The Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative‚ where she had been invited to perform in a series of concerts.
The Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative had partnered in the JENNIFER #wetoo Concerts and the #wetoo Campaign‚ along with The Baxter Theatre.
“They have provided project management‚ facilitated fund-raising‚ donations‚ invoicing and payments. All budgetary controls‚ payments etc are done through them‚” Ferguson said. The statement said the Baxter Theatre had also taken some responsibility for management of related costs. It continued that many people and organisations had helped with the recent concerts.
It said the Raith Foundation provided core “emergency” funding covering basic costs including air travel‚ choir transport‚ catering and posters. “The air-ticket payment was done through ‘The Forgotten Angle Theatre Company’ NGO paid directly to ‘Big Travel’ based in Uppsala‚ Sweden‚” the statement said. The statement said two close friends‚ Toni Jooste and Thys Botha‚ offered free accommodation in Johannesburg and Cape Town and were happy to submit affidavits if necessary.
In a statement on Sunday following reports about Jordaan’s claims against Khoza‚ Ferguson said these counter-charges by Jordaan took the form of malicious prosecution‚ a legal bullying tactic that attempted to distract from the main charge of rape.
“This is a typical legal ploy to discredit and break down a rape witness.”