Soccer

City fail to make more of dominance in MTN8 semifinal

Birds return with crucial draw in battle for final spot

30 August 2021 - 07:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Surprise Ralani of Cape Town City goes past Wambi Strydom of Swallows FC during the 2021 MTN8 1st leg semifinal game between Cape Town City and Swallows FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 29 August 2021.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Despite being the better side on the day, Cape Town City couldn’t make the most of being hosts as they played to a goalless draw against Swallows in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Athlone Stadium yesterday.

The return leg is at Dobsonville Stadium on September 29. Both teams were adventurous in an intensified first half. Swallows mainly used the speed of Khethukuthula Ndlovu to open up the City defence, however Ndlovu was selfish at times as he chose to keep the ball instead of playing it to his overlapping teammates.

The hosts, on the other hand, bossed the midfield, where Mpho Makola and Mduduzi Mdantsane combined well to launch attacks. City’s sense of urgency sometimes robbed them of the required composure in the final third.

While Swallows full-backs Yagan Sasman and Thabo Matlaba rarely surged forward, their City counterparts Thamsanqa Mkhize and Terence Mashego played a pivotal role in adding numbers in attack.

Forward Khanyisa Mayo, who was replaced by Zimbabwean forward Douglas Mapfumo just after the hour-mark, also did well to drop deeper to collect the ball from the midfield.

A few minutes before the end of the first half, Mayo nearly broke the deadlock with a ferocious shot but Birds keeper Virgil Vries did brilliantly to parry the ball. In what was the first half’s best chance, City defender Taariq Fielies’s thumping header from a neat Mayo corner-kick went inches wide.

The tempo dropped in the second half. Be that as it may, the hosts were more comfortable on the ball and played with patience, creating more half-chances than Swallows, who rushed things when they were in possession.

Centre-back Sipho Sibiya and Vries were crucial in Swallows not conceding. Vries produced a number of excellent saves. Sibiya’s physicality helped the visitors a great deal in duels and in defending set-plays.

In the search for a breakthrough goal the Birds made five changes midway through the second half, introducing Keletso Makgalwa and Mwape Musonda, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Should be New Slovakian striker Safranko gets crucial semifinal strike for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko gave his new club a huge chance to advance to the MTN8 final scoring an 85th-minute late ...
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester City make light work of thrashing hapless 10-man Arsenal

Manchester City made light work of thrashing a hapless 10-man Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that means the Gunners have ...
Sport
1 day ago

Veluyeke Zulu credits Gavin Hunt for his chipper start to 2021-22

Chippa United defender Veluyeke Zulu says he's pleased with vast amount of experience coach Gavin Hunt has brought to the Gqeberha outfit.
Sport
2 days ago

