Veluyeke Zulu credits Gavin Hunt for his chipper start to 2021-22

Chippa United defender Veluyeke Zulu says he's pleased with the vast amount of experience coach Gavin Hunt has brought to the Gqeberha outfit.

The lanky 26-year-old defender credits his promising start to the season to Hunt.

“It makes me happy to work with such an experienced coach,” he said. “I will credit him for all of this and I do what he asked me to do in the field.”

The former Bay United player said sticking to the coach’s instructions has helped him win back-to-back man-of-the-match accolades in the two games he has played since the beginning of the new season.