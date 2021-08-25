Downs rendered blunt by stoic Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns were left frustrated after they played to a disappointing goalless draw with Chippa United in their DStv Premiership match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday.

It was a match that Sundowns dominated from the start but could not find that goal. This result will no doubt please Chippa coach Gavin Hunt.

The result will also be a concern for Sundowns as they have not scored in open play for successive matches after scoring from the spot-kick in their 1-0 win over AmaZulu in their opening match on Friday.

Hunt will be pleased having now collected four points in two opening matches of the season, and this is something he will look to build on going forward.

Sundowns were without Themba Zwane due to injury and handed starts to new signings Grant Kekana and Neo Maema. They missed Zwane’s creativity as they struggled to create combinations up front, with Chippa also not giving them time and space on the ball.

Chippa kept their shape well while looking to punish Sundowns on transitions and would have done that had Vuyolwethu Dinge not fashioned a chance before the half-hour mark after carving out a sight at goal inside the box.

But Kekana made a crucial interception in a one-on-one situation. With Sundowns dominating the opening half, frustrations continued to grow as they failed to even take a single shot on target.

Sundowns upped the tempo a bit in the second half. They were patient with their build-ups and rotated the ball well while waiting for Chippa to lose concentration and capitalise.

They went all out by bringing attacking players in Kermit Erasmus, Thapelo Morena and Gaston Sirino for Maema, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba.

They all injected some life into the Sundowns attack as they started to create chances but could not convert them.

Chippa, on the other side, failed to trouble Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who was reduced to a spectator in the match.

The home side were just happy to sit back and allowed Sundowns to enjoy ball possession, while they didn’t even create a single decent chance at goal the entire match.