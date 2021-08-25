Ahly president El Khatib says Mosimane deserves ‘to be honoured’

Al Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib has publicly backed his club’s head coach Pitso Mosimane after the Red Devils failed to defend their Egyptian Premier League title on Tuesday night, as bitter Cairo rivals Zamalek clinched a 13th title.

Khatib showed appreciation for Ahly’s effort playing catch-up in matches and points, in a season already compressed by the effects of Covid-19 and where the Red Devils ended third in the Fifa Club World Cup and retained their Caf Champions League trophy.

After Ahly’s fatigue apparently caught up with them with a third draw in five matches, 3-3 away against El Gouna, and Zamalek took an unassailable lead by beating El Entag El Harby 2-0 at home, El Khatib said Mosimane deserved to “be honoured”.