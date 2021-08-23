Sundowns start PSL season in style

The new DStv Premiership season started with the champions and runners-up from last season when Mamelodi Sundowns welcomed AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld.

Sundowns kicked off the defence of their league title with a 1-0 win over Usuthu on Friday. Themba Zwane scored the first league goal of the season from the penalty spot.

Baroka could not have hoped for a better start to their Premiership campaign. Bakgaga kicked off their season with an emphatic 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

Coach Thoka Matsimela entered his second season as the head coach of the Polokwane-based outfit with a comfortable win.

New Gallants coach Sébastien Migné started his Premiership reign with a loss on the first day of the season. First-half goals from Manuel Kambala and Evidence Makgopa helped Baroka to the three points.

Matsimela smiled from ear to ear after getting his campaign to a perfect start. “We got the three points from our first home game. I am happy about everything. The boys gave a good account of themselves. We are delighted with the start that we made to the new season,” said Matsimela.

Gallants’ French mentor Migné said he was disappointed to lose his first game in charge of the club in a new league. “I am disappointed. We were bad in the first half and tried to improve after halftime. I learnt a few lessons from my first game in the PSL” said Migné.

Newly appointed Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema started his reign with a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

Goals scored by Siboniso Conco and Siphamandla Sabelo gifted the new man in charge his first win, while Leletu Skelem scored his first goal for Maritzburg on debut.

“Credit must go to the players, they played well. We are happy with the three points. We are working hard. We are making progress,” said Seema.

Cape Town City and SuperSport United played to a goalless draw at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants were the happier of the two teams with a point and a clean sheet away from home.

SuperSport assistant coach Andre Arendse said there are positives to take away from their first league game. “It was a hard-fought point. We are happy with a point and a clean sheet away from home. If you do not score goals, do not concede. We are heading in the right direction,” said Arendse.

Weekend results

Arrows 2, Maritzburg 1

Sekhukhune United 0, Chippa 1

Baroka 2, Gallants 0

Cape Town City 0, SuperSport 0

Pirates 2, Stellenbosch 2

Sundowns 1, AmaZulu 0