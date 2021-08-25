Ncikazi: Pirates played ‘possession for possession and no chances created’

Orlando Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi says they need to be more ruthless and aggressive in the final third when confronted by teams playing a low defensive block, such as Marumo Gallants did when holding Bucs to a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw.

Pirates’ co-caretaker coaches Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids are yet to achieve their first win after the departure last week of Josef Zinnbauer as head coach. The Buccaneers are also seeking their first win of the season after their stalemate against Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Seeking to regroup from a 2-0 season-opening defeat in their Limpopo derby against Baroka FC Gallants’ French coach Sebastien Migne had his team out defending deep and working tirelessly to frustrate Pirates.

Bucs, in turn, opted too often for the safe pass, unable to conjure the ingenuity or tempo to threaten the half-spaces and pressurise the pockets.

“I’m highly disappointed at the result. Pirates have got no home and away. Pirates must win based on the targets that have been set for the season,” Ncikazi said afterwards. “We are still below — the pace is a bit slower. But there are positives in how we played today.

“When you play against a low block like they play it’s not going to be easy. I’m just disappointed that maybe in the final third the entries were not as effective, the wide areas were not as effective, shots at goal were not as effective.