Gallant defending sees Bucs fire blank

A decent second half earned Marumo Gallants a valuable point against a somewhat lackadaisical Orlando Pirates outfit at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane yesterday.

The goalless draw meant both teams are still in search of their maiden win of the season. Pirates displayed better ball retention and fluidity for almost the entire first half.

Playing with a pair of central midfielders — Goodman Mosele and Nkanyiso Zungu — helped the Buccaneers to maintain their structure better, while Gallants’ double pivot of midfielders Edgar Manaka (defensive) and Celimpilo Ngema (offensive) played too far apart from each other.

Left-winger Deon Hotto operated at left-back, helping Pirates to initiate attacks from that flank. Vincent Pule and Kabelo Dlamini were the visitors’ most dangerous men whenever Bucs resorted to playing direct instead of using Hotto’s flank. At right-back Bandile Shandu wasn’t as fluid.

As much as Pirates were strong and surged forward seamlessly, decision-making in the final third let them down as their target man Gabadinho Mhango hardly remained in the box. Mhango constantly drifted to wide areas, leaving Pirates with nobody inside Gallants’ box.

The home side’s best moment of the first half came when Thabo Mnyamane whipped a neat cross into the box midway through the stanza. Pirates keeper Richard Ofori managed to parry the ball away but a mix-up with Thulani Hlatshwayo nearly caused trouble.

Gallants fixed their midfield imbalance in the second half, nullifying Bucs' midfield supremacy of the first half. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo was the catalyst for the hosts’ improved second stanza. The miniature midfielder dropped deep and used his creativity to frustrate the Pirates midfielders, who had dominated at first.

The introduction of Joseph Malongoane and Katlego Otladisa also helped Gallants to be a better side. Despite a few brilliant combination plays, the home side didn’t really create opportunities as Happy Jele and Hlatshwayo managed to close them down in most scenarios.

Against the run of play, Pirates nearly stole all three points when Dlamini mesmerised the Gallants defence before laying the ball into Hotto’s path. However, goalkeeper Washington Arubi was vigilant, pulling off a great save from close range.