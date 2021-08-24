Another baptism of fire awaits new Gallants coach

There is barely time for new Marumo Gallants coach Sébastien Migné to reflect on his first game in the DStv Premiership, with the Limpopo club facing Orlando Pirates tonight (5pm).

Migné hopes his charges will be equal to the task against the Soweto giants at the same venue where he lost his opening league game against Baroka.

“I thought we lacked a little bit of experience in the derby (against Baroka) as we have a young squad. But we have to learn as we have a big game against Pirates here. We committed a few errors in defence and we were punished in the first half. But there is barely time to dwell on that with the next game fast approaching,” said Migné.

After the first 30 minutes of his reign with Gallants in the first game, it was a mountain to climb for his team as they trailed the game by two goals. Migné said he was happy with the efforts of his team in the second half.

“The second half was much better. We were in the game and tried to score. We were not good at set pieces, and we conceded in the opening half. I hope all the players would be available for selection for the next game. We have to improve in the final third of the field. I expect a better performance against Pirates,” said Migné.

Gallants and Pirates played to a dull goalless draw in the last game of the 2020/21 Premiership at Orlando Stadium.

“We have to quickly forget about the past game and learn from our mistakes and improve. This team has potential and we lacked the final touch in front of the goal line. It is something that we need to fix for the next game.