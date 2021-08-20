PSL newbies Sekhukhune plan to avoid the chop
Makhubedu says they aim to finish 10th
As they prepare for their opening match in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership, Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu has revealed that his only mandate is to save the team from fighting relegation.
Babina Noko are not setting any lofty ambitions as they only want to survive their first season in the top league...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.