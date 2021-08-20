PSL newbies Sekhukhune plan to avoid the chop

Makhubedu says they aim to finish 10th

As they prepare for their opening match in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership, Sekhukhune United coach MacDonald Makhubedu has revealed that his only mandate is to save the team from fighting relegation.



Babina Noko are not setting any lofty ambitions as they only want to survive their first season in the top league...