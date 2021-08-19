Davids, Ncikazi set to steer Bucs ship as season starts

Orlando Pirates look likely to take a leaf out of Mamelodi Sundowns’ book by having co-coaches following the departure of Josef Zinnbauer.

Zinnbauer resigned on Monday. Assistant coaches Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi look odd-on to steer the Bucs ship going forward. On Wednesday, Davids represented Pirates at the DStv Premiership season launch at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

While Pirates are yet to confirm Zinnbauer’s replacement, Davids has made it known that him and Ncikazi will be in charge of the Sea Robber maiden league game of the season against Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

It looks like winning on Saturday is what Pirates bosses have asked Davids and Ncikazi to do before giving them the head-coach job.

“Coach Mandla and I have been given a mandate to win on Saturday. We’ve to get the job done on Saturday and that’s it. We come a long way, we’ve worked together before [at Maritzburg United] and we share the same football idea,’’ said Davids.