Listen to the English Premier League live on your mobile phone in SA

Vodacom Sports Radio provides audio commentary of all 380 English Premier League games, which will be broadcast live from August 13. These will be accompanied by pre-match banter and postgame expert discussions.

Fans will also have access to daily news updates, highlights packages, podcasts, fixture announcements, and player and club details.

Rob Tomalin, commercial director at talkSPORT International, the global audio partner of the English Premier League, said: “We are pleased that our digital audio service will now be available to the many fans and followers of the Premier League in SA. Working with Bassfin Content and Vodacom Financial and Digital Services has allowed us to do this effectively ahead of what promises to be a very exciting new season.”

Harris Blass, director of Bassfin Content, which holds the local digital audio rights for the English Premier League, said: “This is a landmark moment for consumers in SA wanting affordable access to the Premier League experience.

“With the official live audio commentaries of all the games as well as other great audio content, Vodacom Sports Radio provides an opportunity for millions of followers and supporters across the country to enjoy the excitement and action of the Premier League directly on their mobile phones.”

Cassim added: “This is an example of how important partnerships are in providing technology solutions that enhance the lives of our customers. Through collaboration with other industry stakeholders, we are able to expand our digital services and respond to the needs of South Africans both now and well into the future.”

Subscribers to the Vodacom Sports Radio service can choose daily, weekly or monthly packages, starting from as little as R3 a day. The platform is available to Vodacom customers on smartphones and tablets.

To find out more, visit the Vodacom Sports Radio website using a mobile phone connected to the Vodacom network.

This article was sponsored by Bassfin Content.