New kit 'raises awareness about clean water'

Manchester City launched their away kit on Thursday, branding it as an effort to use football to raise awareness regarding access to safe water across the world. “Clean and accessible water is crucial, yet 1 in 3 people worldwide lack access to safe drinking water. To help address this challenge, PUMA has partnered with Cityzens Giving and the Club’s Official Water Technology Partner Xylem to deliver an innovative global programme, blending football-based education on water, sanitation and hygiene, and clean water access for communities in need. The ambition is to reach over 10,000 young people in 3 continents, focusing on Manchester, São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Mumbai. The program has just kicked off with the creation of a clean water tower in Mumbai, producing a safe and long-term supply of fresh drinking water for 1,800 people per day,” a statement said. “In addition to increasing access to clean water in communities, PUMA is reducing the amount of water waste and consumption during the manufacturing of the kit.” The striking new jersey features water droplets throughout the design, highlighting the safe water programme, the statement added.

Top leagues to be shown on ESPN

Broadcaster ESPN Africa will shot the Scottish Premiership, airing from tomorrow. Current Scottish champions Rangers and manager Steven Gerrard will be looking to defend their title with a newly bolstered squad that includes two new African signings, Nigerian midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh joining from Bournemouth and Zambia’s Fashion Sakala, previously with Belgian club Oostende. The Rangers vs Livingston match will broadcast live at 2.30pm. Next weekend, from Friday 6 August, the English Football League takes centre stage as the EFL Championship, EFL League One and– EFL League Two campaigns kick off across England. All eyes will be on the Championship where Sheffield United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion will be competing to win back promotion to the English Premier League. ESPN, which is channels 218 and 219 on DStv, will also broadcast the new season of the Netherlands' Eredivisie, which begins on August 13.