Striking mural immortalises Lucas Radebe in Leeds

Leeds United legend and ex SA captain Lucas Radebe has been immortalised in a stunning new mural in the Yorkshire city.

The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana great, who captained SA at the 2002 World Cup, played for Leeds from 1994 to 2005, making 256 appearances in one of their most successful periods in the English Premier League. The beloved centreback earned the nickname “The Chief” from the club’s supporters.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported that the mural was unveiled by the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust, and has been funded by Fans For Diversity, a joint project by the Football Supporters’ Association and Kick It Out antiracism campaign.

The paper said the “35-foot mural has been painted on the side of Sweeney Todd Barbers in Chapel Allerton by artist Adam Duffield — aka Meds One — where Radebe used to be a regular before striking up a close friendship with owner Richard Dwyer”.