CONFIRMED | Kaizer Chiefs sign Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signings of out-of-contract players Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.

TimesLIVE had reported on Tuesday morning that the pair were on the verge of signing on the dotted line to make Naturena their new home.

Bafana Bafana left wing star Dolly (28) – who spent the last four-and-a-half seasons with Montpellier in Ligue 1‚ where his progress was hampered by injuries – is one of the biggest transfers of the 2021-22 Premier Soccer League pre-season.

Signing tough fellow SA international Alexander (33) also sends a message from Amakhosi‚ who have been adding quality on the back of a singe-season Fifa transfer ban‚ aiming to rebuild substantially from six unprecedented campaigns without a trophy.

Chiefs said in statement on Tuesday afternoon: “Kaizer Chiefs have secured signatures of two talented internationals in Keagan Dolly and Cole Alexander.

“Both players have signed three-year deals with Amakhosi‚ which will see them play for Chiefs until 2024-25 season.