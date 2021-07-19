Soccer

Will Kwanda shine brighter than other rejects at Bucs?

Likes of Nyatama, Mabasa found form on the other side

19 July 2021 - 08:44
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kwanda Mngonyama of Maritzburg Utd during the 2021 Nedbank Cup game between Maritzburg United and Sekhukhune United at Harry Gwala Stadium.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

In the wake of Kwanda Mngonyama's arrival at Orlando Pirates, Sihle Ndebele reviews how other Mamelodi Sundowns rejects managed to knuckle down at Orlando Pirates.

At Chloorkop, Mngonyama never featured in any official match, spending six years moving from club to club on loan. The 27-year-old defender has now joined Pirates as a free-agent, having made a name for himself at Maritzburg United.

Musa Nyatama

Nyatama played just 19 games for the Brazilians during his five-year stay there, where he mostly spent time on loan at Maritzburg and Bloemfontein Celtic. When he joined Pirates from Celtic in 2017, the 33-year-old midfielder established himself as one of the most important players under Milutin Sredojevic. In 2018, Nyatama won the Fans' Player of the Season, Players' Player of the Season and Vodacom Player of the Season awards at the Buccaneers.

Wayne Sandilands

Sandilands, 37, linked-up with the Sea Robbers from the Brazilians in 2017. During his eight-year stint at Chloorkop, the veteran shot-stopper played 110 games. At Pirates he’s already made 80 appearances in four years, showing he’s getting more opportunities there than at the Brazilians.

Jackson Mabokgwane

Mabokgwane found opportunities hard to come by at Downs, making just two appearances over a period of seven years at Chloorkop. Mabokgwane was  constantly loaned out, spending seasons at teams like Platinum Stars, Bidvest Wits and Mpumalanga Black Aces. Even so, at the Buccaneers, the 33-year-old goalkeeper enjoyed some game time, featuring in 36 games in three seasons before joining Celtic in 2019.

Abel Mabaso

Despite having joined Pirates in 2018 from Chippa United, Mabasa, 30, already boasts 36 games in the Sea Robbers shirt. At Sundowns, the versatile defensive midfielder struggled to break into the starting XI and was always shipped out on loan. All in all, Mabasa featured 22 times for the Brazilians despite spending five years on the side’s books.

