Mncube hopes to carry fine form into top flight

New Sekhukhune signing Vusimuzi Mncube is looking forward to the challenge of playing Premiership football with the club.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Sekhukhune from GladAfrica Championship side JDR Stars in a three-year deal.

Mncube was impressive for JDR last season, featuring 29 times in all competitions and scoring seven goals in the process.

He wants to translate the same form to the DStv Premiership and help Sekhukhune in their debut season.

“I feel very happy joining this team. I’ve seen how they run things. They are very professional and it is a new challenge for me to be here,” he told the club's media department yesterday.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. I want to give my best and I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

Mncube is a versatile player. He can lead the attack as a striker and play as a winger. The Orlando Pirates youth product was also once on the books of Chippa United and Jomo Cosmos.

The well-traveled forward is pleased to have returned to top-flight football.

“I’m happy for the opportunity, like I said. It was always my dream to [be] back in the Premiership and looking forward to contribute and showcase my talent.”

Mncube became the sixth player to be signed by Babina Noko as they continued to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

Babina Noko have already confirmed the signing of Tshediso Patjie, Tumelo Matona, Kamohelo Sithole, Seun Ledwaba and Thabo Rakhale.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of movement from the GladAfrica Championship to the Premiership recently.

Mncube became the 19th player to have moved from the second tier to the top flight.

