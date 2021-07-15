Soccer

Downs won't take foot off pedal, warns Mokwena

Camp helps champs work on new tactics for title defence

15 July 2021 - 07:56
Neville Khoza Journalist
Rulani Mokwena, co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

After a successful season where they won the DStv Premiership title and dominated from the start to finish, champions Mamelodi Sundowns are not intending to slow down.

This is the warning from co-coach Rulani Mokwena as the champions prepare for the defence of their title at the University of Pretoria's high-performance centre.

Mokwena said during this camp they will be imparting new ideas to the players as teams may have figured out how they play. He said they would work “to prepare ourselves tactically and technically”.

“Some of the things that worked for us last season may not necessarily work for us this time. Teams are also analysing Sundowns and trying to catch up with us,” Mokwena told the club's media department.

“Therefore, we have the responsibility to also, from a technical perspective, try to advance the game and introduce new things that will always keep us ahead of the pack. So it will be an interesting season for us to see those new things without breaking too much from last season because that set a very good foundation.

“But [we are] still trying to see where the game is going globally and also trying to keep up with the global trend and advancement of the game. That has been our focus, and so far so good. The players have responded well to it. We still have to try to work and lay it out [so] that after four weeks, we will be ready for a very difficult season.”

Mokwena said they also had an induction day for the new players – Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Grant Kekana – to promote a winning culture in them. “The principles and the values that the club has been built on and trying to incorporate them into the culture is very important,” Mokwena said.

“From the induction perspective, that is what is the primary focus. Then on the auditing side, is auditing the level from a technical perspective upon our return, from everybody.”

