We need all hands on deck as pandemic bites harder

Critical to stem the tide to prevent tsunami of infections

Gauteng is in the grip of the third wave of Covid-19 infections in all its fury. Within the next four weeks it will probably overwhelm the province and spread across the country. We need to go into a higher lockdown level.



In a life-and-death struggle, a deadly war of attrition is in full progress between man and microbe as the Covid-19 tsunami wave turns our major cities into islands of death and desolation...