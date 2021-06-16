Soccer

Paul Pogba removes Heineken bottle at Euro news conference

By Reuters - 16 June 2021 - 10:04
France's Paul Pogba in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger on June 15 2021.
France's Paul Pogba in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger on June 15 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a bottle of Heineken beer that had been placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference on Tuesday, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo moved aside Coca-Cola bottles in a similar set-up.

Pogba, a practising Muslim, removed the bottle when he sat down to speak to the media after he was named 'Man of the Match' in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.

Reuters has request comment from Heineken, who are one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020.

On Monday, Ronaldo removed two bottles of Coca-Cola at a news conference and held up a bottle of water shouting "Agua" in Portuguese.

Pogba denies quitting France team over Macron comments

Man United player slams 'fake news'.
Sport
7 months ago

Are crop tops the new tank tops for men’s workouts?

A peek at Siya Kolisi’s latest training gear begs the question, are crop tops the new tank tops for men’s workouts?
S Mag
1 month ago

Cup clash offers United another chance to strike blow at Liverpool

Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns for the second Sunday in a row this weekend and the hope is that their FA Cup fourth round clash will ...
Sport
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight