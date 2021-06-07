Soccer

Zwane promises return to glory after top eight finish

Chiefs’ caretaker coach not worried about his first team future

07 June 2021 - 08:28
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Arthur Zwane during a Kaizer Chiefs training session. File photo
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

In the wake of sensationally guiding the club to the top eight as an interim coach, Arthur Zwane has vowed Kaizer Chiefs will soon win trophies with or without him being part of the senior side.

Zwane, who assumed the head coach’s role when Chiefs fired Gavin Hunt 10 days ago, bagged two wins to earn the Soweto club the last spot in the top-eight spot.

Zwane’s charges beat Golden Arrows 3-2 last week Wednesday before wrapping up a challenging domestic season with a crucial 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at the weekend. Samir Nurković scored the all-important goal at Galaxy.

“More than anything else, I just feel sorry for these people [the fans] ... they’ve been there. At some point we’re not going to let them down. We want to win the league, we want to dominate, very soon thing will be back to normal,” said Zwane.

“We know that we had a very difficult season, a disappointing season according to our standards. Hopefully next season things will change for the better and hopefully we can put a smile on our supporters’ faces by maybe taking the team to the final of the Champions League and win it for the country.”

Zwane sounded unfazed by the uncertainty surrounding his future with the senior side. The retired midfielder is of the view that whatever decision the club’s hierarchy takes regarding the new technical team, it will benefit the club.

“I believe that I am a student of the game, so whether I’ll be part of the first team next season or not, I am still part of Kaizer Chiefs because I am a reserve team coach. This was a good learning curve for me,” said Zwane.

Chiefs’ campaign isn’t over yet as they still have to battle it out with Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca in the two-leg CAF Champions League semifinals. The first leg is billed for June 19 in Morocco and the second at FNB Stadium the following Saturday.

Kaizer Chiefs rescue eighth place beating Galaxy, Chippa in the playoffs

Kaizer Chiefs rescued something from their miserable 2020-21 DStv Premiership season by beating TS Galaxy 1-0 in their final match at Mbombela ...
1 day ago

'Fake news! The club is not for sale': Kaizer Chiefs dismisses R512m 'deal' with Saudi Arabia 'oil giant'

The Soweto giants issued a statement on Thursday night after a fake poster circulated on social media platforms.
3 days ago

Lots at stake as Chiefs travel to Galaxy

Both teams need to win to book top-eight spot
3 days ago

