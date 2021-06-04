Lots at stake as Chiefs travel to Galaxy

With Mamelodi Sundowns having already sealed the championship and Black Leopards’ automatic relegation confirmed, the battle for the last top-eight spot between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow is one of the few drawcards of the final day of the season.

Galaxy need to avoid a defeat to maintain eighth spot. Chiefs are three points adrift of the Rockets, meaning for them to topple the Mpumalanga side, they need an outright win and to not concede more than two goals.

Baroka, who are level on points with Chiefs but with an inferior goal difference, have an outside chance to end the campaign eighth on the DStv Premiership log. For Bakgaga to finish in eighth place, they will have to win by five unanswered goals at Swallows, and hope Chiefs beat Galaxy by not more than one goal.

Chatty Galaxy trainer Owen da Gama also sees their showdown against Chiefs as a “big game”. The 59-year-old mentor is hoping that Swallows, who’ve drawn a record 19 games this season, continue with the trend against Baroka.

“Our game against Chiefs is the big one this weekend. Hopefully Swallows will continue with their draws; they mustn’t take the pencils from the players, they must keep drawing. If they [Baroka] can get a draw, we can get a draw against Chiefs,’’ said Da Gama.

Chiefs’ top-eight hopes were revived by their come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows in the league’s penultimate round on Wednesday, where Lebogang Manyama banged all the Soweto club’s three goals.

Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane, who managed to mastermind the crucial victory over Arrows in what was his first game in charge, heaped praise on his hat-trick hero.

“A player like Lebo has got so much quality. He’s one player that can add value to the team... he can encourage others,’’ noted Zwane, who replaced the sacked Gavin Hunt last Friday.

Last round fixtures (all at 3pm tomorrow)

Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld Stadium; Galaxy v Chiefs, Mbombela Stadium; Arrows v Stellenbosch, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Chippa v SuperSport, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium; Pirates v Tshakhuma, Orlando Stadium; Leopards v Celtic, Thohoyandou Stadium; Maritzburg v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala Stadium.