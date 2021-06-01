Mngqithi calls for strong finish from Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has called his players to show professionalism in their remaining two matches in the DStv Premiership.

With the title in the bag already and their remaining games dead rubbers, Mngqithi insists it is still important that they win all of them.

The champions will meet Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium tomorrow (5pm), before they end the campaign with a match against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

“We think our boys are a little bit professional. We did not have a good start against Swallows [during their goalless draw on Saturday]. The pitch was also not good, but I also think the players did understand the importance for us to fight for a result in that match,” Mngqithi told the club's media department.

“But as soon as we spoke to them and picked their game up, they started to show the signs that they want to dominate. It was unfortunate not to come back with the result from there.

“There were many circumstances that hindered the progress of the team of the day, but all are promising.”

The Brazilians will be without Themba Zwane, who picked up a knock against Swallows and this is the opportunity for other players who have not had enough game time to play.

“[Gift] Motupa is coming back, which is very good for us. We don’t have too many injuries at this stage. We only have Kermit [Erasmus] out and [Keletso] Makgalwa out. But generally the squad is in a good space and promising to give us an interesting match.”

The coach said that they would approach the remaining matches with the right mentality to end the successful campaign, which saw them clinch their fourth top-flight title in a row, on a high note.

“Bloemfontein Celtic have always given us a big run for our money. They are an organised team, playing some good football, which makes our lives difficult in most cases,” he said.

“But we do believe that we have a team that is capable of breaking them down. We looked at their matches and we profiled their players that they will be using."