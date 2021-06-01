Fresher Baroka target Bucs scalp

Baroka want to pile more misery on the inconsistent Orlando Pirates when they meet at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 5pm.

Pirates are still reeling from their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy on Sunday, a result which put a dent in their CAF Champions League ambitions.

“We have not played for more than a week, so we believe we have more energy than them and we have to use it in the match against Pirates,” coach Matsimela Thoka told Sowetan yesterday.

“They will play three matches in less than seven days, which will be difficult for them as you have seen some players were limping against Galaxy and I believe they will be tired.

“But we still need to work hard. We know Pirates have quality players and can surprise you at any time. If you can relax and say they will be tired, we will get punished. We have to be ready for any player they will put [on the field].”

Thoka also believes that with Pirates coming into the match on the back of a defeat, it will their job difficult “because they won’t want to lose twice in a row”.

“But it also gives us motivation going into this match that when a team loses, we think their spirit is still down and we must capitalise on that,” he said.

“Unlike when they've won and come with confidence and say we can win this one. They are angry and will be coming at us with all guns blazing.

“But we are ready for them and we saw how they play. We need to make sure we don’t lose the match as long as we are playing at home.”

Thoka added that after watching Pirates' last two matches against AmaZulu and Galaxy, he is confident that his side has what it takes to upset them too.

“If you look at both matches they played against AmaZulu and Galaxy, their approach is not the same. If you check their line-up, they changed in both games.

“They didn’t play the same in both fixtures. Against AmaZulu they had a lot of energy, but against Galaxy they didn’t show the same. Galaxy scored early in the match but Bucs failed to equalise and they were struggling.”