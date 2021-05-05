Pirates desperate to avoid third successive defeat
Bottom club Leopards also want out of relegation zone
With the wounds of their embarrassing defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns still fresh, Orlando Pirates will be desperate to avoid a third successive defeat when they welcome Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.
The defeat on Sunday was their second in a row, after losing to Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup four days earlier...
