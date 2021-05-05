Soccer

Pirates desperate to avoid third successive defeat

Bottom club Leopards also want out of relegation zone

05 May 2021 - 08:10
Neville Khoza Journalist

With the wounds of their embarrassing defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns still fresh, Orlando Pirates will be desperate to avoid a third successive defeat when they welcome Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The defeat on Sunday was their second in a row, after losing to Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup four days earlier...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
X