Pirates hope for redemption after heavy defeat

Bucs face bottom of the table Leopards

Following another humiliating defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, Orlando Pirates will look to redeem themselves when they host bottom of the log Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday .



The Buccaneers are in danger of missing out on finishing in the top three and qualification for CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup next season as they remain in fifth place...