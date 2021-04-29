Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says he knows what is leading to his team’s rampant inconsistency‚ but cryptically declined to expand on what that is after his team lost 1-0 to 15th-placed Chippa United in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

Chiefs followed a stirring 2-1 win at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday that ended leaders Mamelodi Sundowns’ 21-match unbeaten run by stumbling to relegation-battling Chippa at FNB Stadium.

The Chilli Boys are locked in a battle for points‚ but were not extraordinarily impressive on the afternoon. Chippa coach/technical advisor Vladislav Heric had his team decently structured‚ and they put up a fight‚ ultimately profiting from a defensive howler by Erick Mathoho that allowed substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga in to score the 84th-minute winner.

Chiefs‚ though‚ were flat‚ and lacked penetration despite territorial and possession advantage‚ and they spurned the chances they did produce.

Hunt‚ continuing to seek answers to his ninth-placed team’s frustratingly inconsistent form‚ said afterwards that taking chances is one aspect lacking.

“Well‚ if you take your chances you win the game. You know we have a problem if we have to dominate the ball‚ so we dominate the ball and we don’t score‚” he said.

“And obviously the longer it goes then we make an error like that‚ that’s what happens.”

Pressed on what he feels the cause of Chiefs’ inconsistency – endangering a top eight finish‚ as Amakhosi also seek to avoid a repetition of their two worst placings of ninth – Hunt declined to express his opinion.

“It’s a very simple answer‚ which I can’t say‚ but it’s a very simple answer. I’ve been in football too long. And if you understand you’ll know what I’m saying. It’s a very simple answer‚” Hunt said‚ cryptically.

“But‚ ja‚ they fought‚ they battled. We had the ball so much around the box. You’ve got to make the pass. The final ball has got to be better. The final ball wasn’t better.

“Then if you get to the [question of] inconsistency: it’s only one answer – very simple.”

Chippa earned their first league win in 12 matches. Chiefs have another tricky fixture away against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday.