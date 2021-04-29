'Estate agent' nabbed for fraud linked to R3m scam spanning three provinces

A bogus estate agent accused of fraudulently selling houses to desperate buyers has been linked to a wider scam spanning three provinces and amounting to more than R3m.

Annica van Staden, 46, appeared in the Middelburg magistrate's court on Wednesday on fraud charges after being rearrested this week in Boksburg. She had been sought by authorities since November after failing to appear in court after her initial arrest in Soweto in 2019.

Now Van Staden, who allegedly posed as an estate agent with a cohort, has been linked to more fraud cases in Gauteng, the Western Cape and Mpumalanga. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Van Staden allegedly used various disguises to scam people out of their money.