Chippa defeat leaves Hunt dumbfounded

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt was upset with his players after their 1-0 defeat to Chippa United in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium yesterday.

Chiefs were hoping to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous match but suffered their eighth defeat in the campaign courtesy of Bienvenu Eva Nga's late goal.

What frustrated Hunt was that they dominated the match and created enough chances, but failed to convert them.

“If you take your chances, you win the game. We have a problem if we have to dominate the ball and we don’t score,” Hunt told the media after the match yesterday.

“The longer it goes like that, that’s what happens. That’s disappointing. I think the final pass let us down, and it is what it is.

“They [Chippa] fought, they battled. We had the ball so much around the box. The final ball has to be better, and it was not better.”

Amakhosi would have cemented their place in the top eight with a victory and Hunt admitted it was an opportunity missed.

“Every game is an uphill battle because teams are close [in terms of] the quality. It doesn’t matter who you play,” he said.

“Teams are fighting every corner. We are fighting for the top eight. They are fighting for their story. That was a big blow because we should have cemented [our place] a little bit better in the top eight.”

Chiefs were without Khama Billiat, who suffered an ankle knock during their victory over Sundowns, and Hunt is not sure when the attacking midfielder will return.

“He got an injury on the same leg that he broke [before], and it is not good. Since we are playing every three days, if you miss two or three weeks, you will miss many games.

“I’m not sure what the diagnosis is there, but he was not walking well after the injury.”

Meanwhile, Chippa coach Vladislav Heric was pleased with the result and urged his players to show more of the same in other games.

“Kurt Lentjies has played a big role... He spoke to the guys that we need to start playing and after that, we started playing,” Heric said.

“We started to keep the ball and we began to penetrate. I’m very happy that our subs came in and did the job for us. Eva Nga scored the goal for us and we are pleased for him; we came here for three points."

Elsewhere yesterday, Tshakhuma eased their relegation woes by beating Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.