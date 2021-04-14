Baroka pray Chiefs still on cloud nine after CAF success

Baroka coach Thoka Matsemela hopes to take advantage of Kaizer Chiefs' CAF Champions League quarterfinal celebrations when they host them in the DStv Premiership match tomorrow at Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm).

Matsemela is of the view that Chiefs will still be celebrating their milestone of reaching their first-ever Champions League quarterfinal this past Saturday, following their 2-2 draw against Horoya AC away.

And he also feels Amakhosi would likely take his side for granted following that achievement, and they will be ready to capitalise on that.

“Maybe they will think playing against Baroka is easy. They can’t qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals and fail against us. I think they will come with that mentality,” Matsemela told Sowetan yesterday.

“But we will make sure that we do everything in our power so we can get all three points. We are not in a good position on the log, and we are not scoring enough. We need to score goals so we can win the match and move away from the position we find ourselves in.”

Chiefs may have done well in the continental competition, but Matsemela is aware that their form in the DStv Premiership is not impressive.

“It is not going to be easy for us, but we are playing at home. We need to use that advantage for ourselves and make sure we give them a run for their money,” he said. “We are looking forward to collecting maximum points. Even though they have qualified for the quarterfinals, in the league, they are not doing well.

“I think they will want to use that momentum and motivation. But I also don’t think they will be complacent. I mean, they have senior players and know how to handle those kinds of things.”

Baroka have also not been doing well recently in the league, with the last time they registered a victory being February 20 when they edged Limpopo neighbours Black Leopards 1-2.

But the coach believes this is a match the players don’t need any motivation for as they always perform. “Games like these, the boys are just motivated to go and play. It has been easy for us as coaches to prepare for that game because the players are already looking forward to the match.

“We need points. We’ve not won since our last match against Leopards, and we need to improve on that.”