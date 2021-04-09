Papic calls for cool heads as Leopards visit Swallows

Black Leopards coach Kosta Papic has promised to help them avoid relegation.

With nine matches to go before the end of the season, Lidoda Duvha are rooted to the bottom of the log table with 13 points from 21 games.

Lidoda Duvha visit Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday at 5pm. It's a game they cannot afford to lose, according to Papic.

“This is not the time to panic. If we want the situation to improve, we have to remain optimistic. Nine games is a lot to stop the rot. Yes, I admit that we are not in a good position, but if we minimise the mistakes that we keep on committing during matches we will be OK,” said Papic.

According to the former Orlando Pirates coach, Leopards are not clinical enough in front of goal. They have scored 16 goals in 21 matches, while conceding 36.

Their last league win was a 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows in Durban on February 23. “It is not a mental problem, our problem is scoring goals. I do not have a magic wand and if I did, I would use it to help us score goals. We are not scoring enough goals and the ship is sinking. If we can score goals, our problems will be solved,” said Papic.

Papic said he is not worried about other teams above them and wants them to focus on themselves.

“We have to do our job and avoid panicking. That is the only way we can get it right. We cannot afford to lose to Swallows. The last thing we need is to see players start to panic.”

Leopards' free-fall

Results in past nine matches

v AmaZulu: 0-1

v Sundowns: 1-1

v TS Galaxy: 1-3

v Maritzburg: 0-1

v Arrows: 2-1

v Baroka: 1-2

v TS Galaxy: 0-3

v Sundowns: 1-2

v Chippa: 0-3