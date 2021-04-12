Wounded Sundowns take aim at troubled Chippa

Mamelodi Sundowns are not reading too much into what is happening at Chippa United ahead of their DStv Premiership meeting at Sisa Dukashe Stadium today (3pm).

The Chilly Boys have been in the news for hiring and firing controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael last week.

Chippa are battling relegation, while the Tshwane giants are cruising at the top of the log table. Already qualified Sundowns lost 0-2 to CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the CAF Champions League encounter at Loftus last week.

Despite the loss, the Brazilians finished on top of Group B with 13 points from six matches. Co-coach Rulani Mokwena said they have to bounce back to winning ways against the struggling Chilli Boys.

“No, we are not worried about what is happening at Chippa. We have to focus and win the game, especially on the back of the Champions League results. We have a little bit of pressure to make sure that we win the game against Chippa. We can never go for two games without a good result at Sundowns. It would be a disaster. It’s an important game for us,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena made it clear that they will show Chippa no sympathy and will go for the kill in the catch-up game.

“They can create a lot of problems for us. They are a great team with great players. We will not underestimate Chippa and we will do our homework to prepare the players for this important game. Losing our champions league game shows that we are not invincible and can lose, but we take a lesson from this defeat. We lost a game that has no consequences, but learned a lesson from this match,” said Mokoena.

Fixtures

Today: Chippa v Sundowns, Sisa Dukashe Stadium, 3pm

Thursday: Baroka v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3pm