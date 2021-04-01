South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has been appointed as new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe’s advisor on sport and marketing.

Ex-Caf vice president Jordaan played a major role‚ going on the campaign trail in Africa and Asia with Motsepe‚ in the Mamelodi Sundowns owner’s election unopposed at the continental ruling body’s general assembly in Rabat‚ Morocco on March 12.

The opposition candidates – Jacques Anouma‚ Augustin Senghor and Ahmed Yahya – withdrew from the election in a deal that saw them given Caf leadership positions.

“The Caf President‚ Dr Patrice Motsepe‚ has appointed Safa President Dr Danny Jordaan as Advisor to the President in charge of Sport and Marketing‚” Safa said in a statement released on Thursday.

“The former Fifa World Cup 2010 CEO has vast experience in this area‚ having served on Fifa’s Marketing and Television Board as well as Caf’s marketing in the past.

“Dr Jordaan‚ who was Caf Vice-President until last month’s Elective Congress in Morocco‚ served in various departments during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and 2014 [World Cup] in Brazil and his recent appointment will add much-needed value in Caf’s Marketing and Competitions departments.

“In other appointments‚ Mr Jacques Anouma from Cote d’Ivoire was appointed Senior Special Advisor to the Caf President.

“Somali Football Federtion President‚ Mr Abdigani Said Arab has been co-opted to the Caf Executive Committee while Mr Fouzi Lekjaa will continue the functions of Chairman of the Caf Finance Committee.

“Egypt’s Hany Abou Rida and Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick of Nigeria have been added as members of the Caf Emergency Committee.”

Caf’s executive committee also approved the dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations‚ which was postponed due to Covid-19 to 2022.

“On Total AFCON 2021 Cameroon‚ the Caf Executive Committee unanimously approved the proposed dates for the organisation of the draw will be done on June 25‚ 2021 and the Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021 Cameroon final tournament will take place from January 9 to February 6‚ 2022‚” Safa’s statement read.

“Finally‚ the General Secretary informed the Executive Committee about the audit mission initiated by the PwC Cabinet at Caf headquarters‚ and the results are expected at the beginning of May 2021.”

Yahya and Senghor were given vice presidencies in Caf in Rabat last month.