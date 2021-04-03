Pirates limp into previously war-torn Libya with a squad ravaged by walking wounded

Orlando Pirates’ list of walking wounded has left coach Josef Zinnbauer plenty to manage as he seeks a winning combination in Libya against Al Ahli Bhengazi on Sunday evening.

Zinnbauer said most of Pirates’ players sent to the national camp for duty in the 0-0 home draw against Ghana and 2-0 away defeat to Sudan last week that saw Bafana Bafana fail to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations had returned with injuries.

He said Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo returned with a stomach bug, but appears likely to play in the Caf Confederation Cup matchup at Martyrs of February Stadium (kickoff 6pm Libya and SA time).

Thabang Monare and Innocent Maela also returned with injuries, Zinnbauer said, adding to existing concerns such as Deon Hotto, Thabiso Monyane and Thembinkosi Lorch.

“We have players back from the national team now, and my feeling was all the players were injured,” Zinnbauer said in a digital press conference from Bhengazi on Saturday morning.

“‘Tyson’ has had big stomach problems — I hope it’s better now. Innocent Maela is out — it’s not possible he can play.

“Hotto is out. Monyane is out — he had problems with his ankles. Monare is out — he got a kick to the knee. Lorch is out.