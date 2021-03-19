“First of all we have to win the game‚” said Bucs’ coach‚ who has been in charge of 50 games‚ winning 30‚ drawing 14 and losing six since he joined the club.

“This is important to me if I win four in a row. Yes‚ I’m happy about it but we work a lot on ourselves. I don’t speak about four wins in a row. We have to play this game and we have to focus on this game.

“It will be good for the supporters. It’s the 100th [league] derby but for me as a coach you aim to get three points in this game. I know it will be a hard game for us against top opponents‚ a top club‚ and we have to focus on this.

“Yes‚ I saw the statistic also and I’m happy about it but it’s not my work alone. I have Fadlu [Davids‚ Zinnbauer’s assistant] and all the other technical team members including fitness coaches.

“This comes from the work of all of these guys‚ the management‚ the chairman [Irvin Khoza]‚ all of us are working on these results.

“They also deserve this statistic. It’s not just me alone. I have to thank all these guys and especially the squad.

“The team take the points‚ they fight for the points and they come back when we’ve had a bad game. And when they we lose a game they come into the next game and bring us a win.

“That’s the kind of teamwork that we need for a side like this.

Zinnbauer‚ while playing down his stats against Chiefs‚ acknowledged that they can [play a role in him winning support and confidence from Bucs’ expectant supporters.

“As a coach‚ yes‚ I know that‚ especially in clubs like Pirates or big clubs in any country‚ it’s not easy when everyone is against you‚” he said.

“We now have now these statistics‚ which I’m happy about. I can’t forget the first time I came here‚ and nobody trusted me. But now we fight together‚ we fight and work for all these results.